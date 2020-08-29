-
President Lukashenko claims NATO has aggressive plans against Belarus - 14 mins ago
-
Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat calls for urgent help in Mediterranean - 43 mins ago
-
USA: “I did not see the video” – Kenosha sheriff on Jacob Blake shooting - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: Protesters gather for rally against COVID restrictions in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Several protesters arrested at rally against COVID measures in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
‘I have no ambition to be president of Mali,’ Mahmoud Dicko tells FRANCE 24 - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus: Dozens of drivers join pro-Lukashenko automobile race in Minsk - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko supporters take part in bicycle race in Minsk - 3 hours ago
-
Turkey: Chora Museum converted back into mosque following Hagia Sofia - 3 hours ago
-
Victims’ families decry ‘two systems of justice’ at Washington anti-racism march - 4 hours ago
Germany: Protesters gather for rally against COVID restrictions in Berlin
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters gathered in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Saturday for the latest rally against coronavirus restrictions.
Tense moments were filmed as some protesters verbally confronted police officers deployed at the site.
Thousands of people reportedly signed up to attend the rally against coronavirus measures before it was banned by city authorities over health concerns earlier this week.
The decision was later overturned by the city’s administrative court, which allowed the rally to go ahead under the condition that social distancing measures should be respected by participants.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel originally announced a series of measures in March, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. The measures have been gradually eased nationwide, however in the past weeks the number of new infections has significantly increased.
Video ID: 20200829-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200829-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly