Germany: Protesters gather for rally against COVID restrictions in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters gathered in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Saturday for the latest rally against coronavirus restrictions.

Tense moments were filmed as some protesters verbally confronted police officers deployed at the site.

Thousands of people reportedly signed up to attend the rally against coronavirus measures before it was banned by city authorities over health concerns earlier this week.

The decision was later overturned by the city’s administrative court, which allowed the rally to go ahead under the condition that social distancing measures should be respected by participants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel originally announced a series of measures in March, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. The measures have been gradually eased nationwide, however in the past weeks the number of new infections has significantly increased.

Video ID: 20200829-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200829-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly