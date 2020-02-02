Germany: Protesters rally against planned return of German nuclear waste to Hesse

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Demonstrators protested against upcoming plans to transport radioactive nuclear waste to the Biblis Nuclear Power Plant, and store it there, in Biblis, southern Hesse on Sunday.

Protesters say that four nuclear waste transports are planned for the years 2020 to 2024, in which waste from German nuclear power plants that was sent to the UK and France for reprocessing, is to be returned to Germany.

Opponents argue that each individual transport represents an additional risk from radioactive radiation.

Many demonstrations against the nuclear waste transport are expected to take place after the calls for mass protests by anti-nuclear power organisations, circulated on the Internet.

All seven of Germany’s nuclear power plants are slated to close by 2022, under a plan announced in 2011 in the wake of the Fukushima incident in Japan, but questions remain about where the country can safely store over 28,000 cubic metres (6159139 imperial gallons) of radioactive waste.

Video ID: 20200202-036

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200202-036

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly