-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Protesters rally against planned return of German nuclear waste to Hesse
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Demonstrators protested against upcoming plans to transport radioactive nuclear waste to the Biblis Nuclear Power Plant, and store it there, in Biblis, southern Hesse on Sunday.
Protesters say that four nuclear waste transports are planned for the years 2020 to 2024, in which waste from German nuclear power plants that was sent to the UK and France for reprocessing, is to be returned to Germany.
Opponents argue that each individual transport represents an additional risk from radioactive radiation.
Many demonstrations against the nuclear waste transport are expected to take place after the calls for mass protests by anti-nuclear power organisations, circulated on the Internet.
All seven of Germany’s nuclear power plants are slated to close by 2022, under a plan announced in 2011 in the wake of the Fukushima incident in Japan, but questions remain about where the country can safely store over 28,000 cubic metres (6159139 imperial gallons) of radioactive waste.
Video ID: 20200202-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200202-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly