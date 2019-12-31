-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Protesters rally against satirical adaptation of children”s song
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of demonstrators held a rally in Cologne on Monday, to protest against the adaptation of a popular children’s song made by a public broadcaster.
Protesters wearing black jackets from the right-wing group “Brotherhood Germany” could be seen marching through the streets and holding speeches.
The rally took place after German broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), showed a video of a children’s choir singing a satirical version to the popular song “My grandma rides a motorbike in the chicken coop.”
Earlier on Saturday, WDR issued an apology after the altered version of the song, titled “My grandma is an old environmental pig,” which triggered a wave of criticism.
Lyrics included verses about a grandma driving to the doctor in a SUV and frying cheap meat.
Video ID: 20191230-040
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191230-040
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly