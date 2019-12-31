Germany: Protesters rally against satirical adaptation of children”s song

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of demonstrators held a rally in Cologne on Monday, to protest against the adaptation of a popular children’s song made by a public broadcaster.

Protesters wearing black jackets from the right-wing group “Brotherhood Germany” could be seen marching through the streets and holding speeches.

The rally took place after German broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), showed a video of a children’s choir singing a satirical version to the popular song “My grandma rides a motorbike in the chicken coop.”

Earlier on Saturday, WDR issued an apology after the altered version of the song, titled “My grandma is an old environmental pig,” which triggered a wave of criticism.

Lyrics included verses about a grandma driving to the doctor in a SUV and frying cheap meat.

Video ID: 20191230-040

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191230-040

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly