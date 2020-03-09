Germany: Protesters stage pro-migrant demo as Merkel and Mitsotakis speak at Berlin economic forum

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens gathered to protest outside the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) in Berlin on Monday, to protest as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were set to speak at the first German-Hellenic Financial Forum.

The group of protesters gathered at 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT) holding banners reading “Open the borders” and “Fight Fascism” as well as shout chants such as “Shame on you” towards Merkel as she arrived.

Speakers at the demonstration shared this sentiment, with open borders being their key message. “We will struggle more and we will fight harder, we will not accept this as normality, the only normal reaction, the only normal thing to do is to open the borders,” Borderline-Europe activist Julia Winkler stated.

Police were present during the protest, guarding the entrance of the building and the traffic on the road between the protesters and the DIHK.

A large number of migrants have been trying to cross the border into Greece since Turkey announced on Thursday, February 27 that it would no longer abide by a 2016 agreement with the EU to halt migration flows into the continent in return for aid.

