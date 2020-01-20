-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Putin holds talks with Johnson and EU chief von der Leyen at Libya peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral meetings with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday.
According to the Kremlin Press Centre, the leaders “discussed bilateral relations and international issues including the resolution of the Libyan situation.”
The conference was hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was attended by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, Russia, Turkey, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.
As a result of the meeting, leaders agreed to uphold an arms embargo in Libya and designate members to a military commission with five members from each side, with the UN monitoring the implementation of the cease-fire.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200119 065
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly