Germany: Putin holds talks with Johnson and EU chief von der Leyen at Libya peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral meetings with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday.

According to the Kremlin Press Centre, the leaders “discussed bilateral relations and international issues including the resolution of the Libyan situation.”

The conference was hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was attended by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, Russia, Turkey, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.

As a result of the meeting, leaders agreed to uphold an arms embargo in Libya and designate members to a military commission with five members from each side, with the UN monitoring the implementation of the cease-fire.

