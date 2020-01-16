Share
0 0 0 0

Germany reaches agreement to phase out coal by 2038

about 1 hour ago

The German government will pay utility companies billions of euros to speed up the shutdown of their coal-fired power plants…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/16/germany-reaches-agreement-to-phase-out-coal-by-2038

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment