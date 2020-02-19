-
Germany: Relief supplies sent to China to tackle coronavirus – Maas
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that Germany has sent relief supplies to China “to support the local authorities fight against the virus” as he met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday in Berlin.
He said European states are currently discussing repatriating citizens back from China, and are looking “to ensure that the people who are brought back to Germany can be supplied with medicine where necessary, and again can be kept in quarantine, when it is necessary.”
On the subject of the re-arresting of philanthropist Osman Kavala, Maas said it was “not comprehensible from all aspects,” and called on Turkey to abide by the demands of the European Court of Human Rights to release him. He pointed that Turkey is a member of the European Human Rights convention. Kavala was arrested for allegedly organising and funding the 2013 protests that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insist were part of a coup to overthrow him.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Maas discussed a number of topics including “shared concerns like terrorism, extremism.” Afghanistan was also on the agenda as Ashraf Ghani was declared winner of presidential elections yesterday.
