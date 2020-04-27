Germany: Remmo family funeral takes place in Berlin with heavy police presence amid pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The funeral of the head of the Remmo family’s mother took place under close police watch in Berlin on Monday, amid coronavirus restrictions.

Hundreds of mourners from the extended family, which police allege is involved in organised crime, were expected to attend the ceremony, while restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus limited the number of attendees at one time to 20.

Clan chief Issa Remmo was in attendance at his mother’s funeral, after police raided his villa last week where 47 people were accused of not following social distancing rules.

The nearby streets were blocked and access to the cemetery was restricted by police, who only allowed mourners to enter in accordance with the list of attendees and in small groups in keeping with the rules.

