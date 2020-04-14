Germany: Robert Koch Institute advises coronavirus measures to stay in place

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Robert Koch Institute

President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said that “discipline that we have held in the last few weeks, we should keep it, the more beautiful will be the reward,” while speaking in Berlin on Tuesday. The announcement came as Berlin considers easing lockdown measures.

He went on to stress a lower number of new coronavirus cases is likely due to less testing over the Easter weekend.

“As for April 14, 00:00 local time, 125,098 COVID-19 cases have been officially submitted to the Robert Koch Institute. That is 2,000 cases more than the previous day. The death toll has risen to 2,969,” Wieler confirmed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to hold a video conference with 16 state leaders later on Tuesday to decide on how to ease the lockdown restrictions that were put in place last month.

