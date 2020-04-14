-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Robert Koch Institute advises coronavirus measures to stay in place
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Robert Koch Institute
President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said that “discipline that we have held in the last few weeks, we should keep it, the more beautiful will be the reward,” while speaking in Berlin on Tuesday. The announcement came as Berlin considers easing lockdown measures.
He went on to stress a lower number of new coronavirus cases is likely due to less testing over the Easter weekend.
“As for April 14, 00:00 local time, 125,098 COVID-19 cases have been officially submitted to the Robert Koch Institute. That is 2,000 cases more than the previous day. The death toll has risen to 2,969,” Wieler confirmed.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to hold a video conference with 16 state leaders later on Tuesday to decide on how to ease the lockdown restrictions that were put in place last month.
Video ID: 20200414-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly