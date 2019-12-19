Germany: Russia and Ukraine reach “agreement in principle” on gas transit

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An agreement ‘in principle’ was reached between Russia and Ukraine regarding gas transit to Europe through Ukraine, after a round of trilateral talks brokered by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Berlin on Thursday.

“After this very intensive talk I am very glad to say that we reached the agreement in principle on all key elements which I believe is very good and very positive news for Europe, for Russia, for Ukraine, for gas markets and for citizens in all countries.” Sefcovic said during a press conference that followed the talks.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, said “we truly worked well and prepared the project protocol, the detailed protocol, which is ready to a great extent and at this moment, requires agreement,” speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Orzhel.

Earlier Kiev expressed fears that Moscow will halt transits via Ukraine completely after completing their Nord Stream 2 alternative pipeline route to Germany, set to be the world’s longest offshore pipeline so far.

The current 10-year contract between Russia and Ukraine expires on 31 December.

