Germany: Russian delegation celebrates 75th Victory Day in Berlin
A Russian delegation including ambassador in Berlin Sergej Netschajew gathered for a remembrance ceremony at Berlin’s Treptower Park Soviet War Memorial on Saturday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.
Netschajew, as well as other Russian delegates, could be seen laying flowers at the memorial before being joined by a religious delegation as well as other people who came to pay their respects.
The memorial is the largest military of Soviet soldiers in Berlin that commemorates 7,000 of the 80,000 Red Army troops who died in the Battle of Berlin between April and May 1945.
Victory Day marks the capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union at the end of the Second World War, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.
