Germany: Russian food and culture on display at Berlin’s iconic Green Week fair
Russia showcased its food and culture at one of the world’s the biggest trade fairs, International Green Week, which opened its doors in Berlin on Friday. The country’s presence became its largest for the event with agricultural and processing producers from 18 regions.
“It’s quite a big discovery for everyone that we overcame and learned how to produce cheese and now we are exporting our cheese here. And here you have a protest by farmers and we are bringing our cheese here though they used to bring it to us. And this is very symbolic,” said Oleg Sirota, a Russian farmer.
26 exhibition halls host around 1,500 exhibitors presenting typical regional products related to food, agriculture and gardening from around the world during the Green Week between 17 and 26 January.
The latest edition of the event was overshadowed by protests of German farmers blocking roads across the country with tractors.
