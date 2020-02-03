Germany: Saudi cargo ship accused of carrying weapons to Yemen docks in Bremerhaven

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri Yanbu cargo ship, a vessel that has allegedly carried millions of dollars worth of weapons to Yemen, docked in the German port of Bremerhaven on Monday.

Footage shows the Saudi cargo ship docked in the German city of Bremerhaven on its return from North America, and it is bound to make a number of stopovers in European cities including in Genoa and Antwerp before heading for its final destination.

According to human rights organisation Amnesty International, the vessel has previously transported millions of dollars worth of weapons to Yemen. Several lawsuits and protests have been planned this week in numerous European ports where the vessel is due to dock.

