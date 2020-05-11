Germany: Saxony-Anhalt”s Harz Mountain range hit with May snow

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

With only weeks before the official start of summer, a blizzard struck the mountain peak of Brocken, and covered the whole town of Wernigerode in Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt with snow on Monday.

Footage shows strong gusty winds as well as freezing rain and a thin layer of snow on the already green grass.

“I have got an impression as if we are in the middle of the winter,” said Carola, a lonely hiker, adding “my gloves are frozen. It’s a snowstorm but I have enough warm clothes.”

A drop in temperatures brought upon by a polar vortex and even ground frost during mid-May is not uncommon for the Harz mountain range.

Locals have named the phenomenon “Die Eisheiligen” [Ice Saints] after three saints who have their feast days respectively between May 11 and May 13.

