Germany: Saxony-Anhalt”s Harz Mountain range hit with May snow
With only weeks before the official start of summer, a blizzard struck the mountain peak of Brocken, and covered the whole town of Wernigerode in Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt with snow on Monday.
Footage shows strong gusty winds as well as freezing rain and a thin layer of snow on the already green grass.
“I have got an impression as if we are in the middle of the winter,” said Carola, a lonely hiker, adding “my gloves are frozen. It’s a snowstorm but I have enough warm clothes.”
A drop in temperatures brought upon by a polar vortex and even ground frost during mid-May is not uncommon for the Harz mountain range.
Locals have named the phenomenon “Die Eisheiligen” [Ice Saints] after three saints who have their feast days respectively between May 11 and May 13.
