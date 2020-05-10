Germany: Schwerin restaurant offers social distancing hats on reopening day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A restaurant in Schwerin found an original way to respect social distancing rules as gastronomy businesses were allowed to reopen across Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Saturday.

The guests at the restaurant were offered special ‘social-distancing’ hats with foam rubber sticks attached on top to remind the customers about the safety rules.

Axel, who was seen enjoying the sun and drinks at the restaurant’s terrace, said the gesture would show the readiness of Germans to go back to social life despite sanitary regulations and restrictions.

“It is totally uncomfortable, of course, but the bottom line is that we put a lot of effort into it so that we can go to our cafes in public.”, he said, savouring a glass of wine with friends.

Reopened eateries must ensure at least 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) of space between tables, with a maximum of six customers from at most two households per table, while staff must wear face masks.

As of Saturday, Germany has reported 170,643 coronavirus cases, with 7,510 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200509-065

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-065

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly