-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Schwerin restaurant offers social distancing hats on reopening day
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A restaurant in Schwerin found an original way to respect social distancing rules as gastronomy businesses were allowed to reopen across Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Saturday.
The guests at the restaurant were offered special ‘social-distancing’ hats with foam rubber sticks attached on top to remind the customers about the safety rules.
Axel, who was seen enjoying the sun and drinks at the restaurant’s terrace, said the gesture would show the readiness of Germans to go back to social life despite sanitary regulations and restrictions.
“It is totally uncomfortable, of course, but the bottom line is that we put a lot of effort into it so that we can go to our cafes in public.”, he said, savouring a glass of wine with friends.
Reopened eateries must ensure at least 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) of space between tables, with a maximum of six customers from at most two households per table, while staff must wear face masks.
As of Saturday, Germany has reported 170,643 coronavirus cases, with 7,510 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200509-065
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-065
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly