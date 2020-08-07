-
Germany: Scuffles break out as police arrest demonstrators during Syndikat bar eviction
Police were seen violently detaining protesters outside Syndikat bar in Berlin’s Neukolln neighbourhood on Friday as hundreds of left-wing demonstrators confronted with riot police over the pub’s eviction.
The charred remains of motorcycles were also seen shortly before sunrise, with firefighters deployed to the site ahead of the protesters arriving in large crowds outside the bar.
Protesters have been gathering under the motto “Long Night of the Weisestrasse” outside the pub for several weeks since the long-contested pub received a clearing order from police for August 7 at 9 am (07:00 GMT).
Police set up barricades in the area and protesters gathered in a move of solidarity for the pub, which emerged as a centre of the district’s left-wing scene over the last 35 years.
