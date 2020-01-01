Germany: See time-lapse of fireworks in Berlin”s Neukolln

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Time-lapse footage filmed in Berlin’s Neukolln neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve shows fireworks on the streets as part of the celebrations in German capital on Tuesday evening and early hours of Wednesday.

Thousands of people flooded Berlin’s streets to celebrate the New Year as well as to enjoy the beginning of a new decade with fireworks and music.

Attendees enjoyed an amazing show that lasted for several minutes, with the city’s skyline adorned with lots of smaller fireworks set off around Berlin.

Video ID: 20200101-032

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200101-032

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly