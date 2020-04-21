-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Several arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Chemnitz
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Nearly 300 people reportedly took part in an unauthorised protest in the city of Chemnitz on Monday, to oppose the restrictive measures imposed to fight against the coronavirus spread.
Footage shows police forces pushing protesters and dragging them away, with some seen being arrested.
Jens Lorek, a lawyer from Dresden, said, “there was to be a gathering here of 500 registered participants. That was initially banned by the city of Chemnitz. Then an administrative court in Chemnitz overturned the ban and allowed just 15 participants to gather here due to the measures against the coronavirus.”
Only 15 people were initially allowed to rally in front of the Karl Marx monument at the demonstration led by the right-wing ‘Pro-Chemnitz’ group, with some clashes reportedly erupting when hundreds filled the area chanting slogans and showing banners.
Video ID: 20200420-060
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-060
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly