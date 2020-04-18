-
Germany: Several arrested at unregistered Berlin rally against coronavirus restrictions
Berlin police arrested several protesters as hundreds of activists took part in an unregistered demonstration against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.
Dozens of officers were deployed to Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz where the demonstrators gathered outside Volksbuehne (People’s Theatre).
Earlier this week, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court ruled that citizens can hold political protests if they follow social distancing rules.
Video ID: 20200418-037
