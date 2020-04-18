Germany: Several arrested at unregistered Berlin rally against coronavirus restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berlin police arrested several protesters as hundreds of activists took part in an unregistered demonstration against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.

Dozens of officers were deployed to Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz where the demonstrators gathered outside Volksbuehne (People’s Theatre).

Earlier this week, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court ruled that citizens can hold political protests if they follow social distancing rules.

