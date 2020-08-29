Germany: Several protesters arrested at rally against COVID measures in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police made several arrests as protesters gathered in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Saturday for the latest rally against coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of people reportedly signed up to attend the demonstration against coronavirus measures before it was banned by city authorities over health concerns earlier this week.

The decision was later overturned by the city’s administrative court, which allowed the rally to go ahead under the condition that social distancing measures should be respected by participants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel originally announced a series of measures in March, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. The measures have been gradually eased nationwide, however in the past weeks the number of new infections has significantly increased.

