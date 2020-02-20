Germany shooting: Gunman kills nine in suspected racist attack

Europe reels from a latest racist mass murder. Nine people were gunned down at Shisha bars in a small town near Frankfurt in Germany. A 43 year old man left a note at this home to explain his motives. He also killed his own mother before taking his own life. While the investigation at the scene continues, questions are being asked about how such a massacre can take place? The spotlight falls on the rise of the far-right, an increase in racist rhetoric, hate attacks.

