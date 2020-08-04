-
Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera’s office, seize computers - 2 hours ago
-
Australia military steps in to enforce COVID-19 lockdown - 2 hours ago
-
Sea turtles find protection from Senegal fishermen - 3 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Some German children back in school as case numbers rise - 3 hours ago
-
Israel / Syria: Tensions continue to escalate on border - 3 hours ago
-
TikTok: China accuses US of “outright bullying” after ban threat - 3 hours ago
-
SpaceX touch down: crew dragon capsule splashes down - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Shots exchanged during attempted bank robbery in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Micronesia: Three sailors rescued from remote island thanks to “SOS” message on beach - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Former King Juan Carlos I reportedly leaving counrty amid corruption scandal - 4 hours ago
Germany: Shots exchanged during attempted bank robbery in Berlin
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Shots were exchanged after multiple bank robbers broke into a bank branch of the German Volksbank at Berlin´s Bundesplatz on Tuesday morning.
The robbers reportedly drove a vehicle into the bank´s backyard and set it on fire for diversion. Multiple shots were reportedly fired, with one security officer receiving non-life-threatening injuries.
The robbers are on the run and a police investigation is ongoing. Berlin police did not disclose if the bank robbers were able to take any booty.
Video ID: 20200804-025
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200804-025
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly