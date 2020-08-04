Germany: Shots exchanged during attempted bank robbery in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Shots were exchanged after multiple bank robbers broke into a bank branch of the German Volksbank at Berlin´s Bundesplatz on Tuesday morning.

The robbers reportedly drove a vehicle into the bank´s backyard and set it on fire for diversion. Multiple shots were reportedly fired, with one security officer receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

The robbers are on the run and a police investigation is ongoing. Berlin police did not disclose if the bank robbers were able to take any booty.

