-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Siemens sparks protest in Berlin over controversial Australian coal project
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Around one hundred protesters gathered in front of the Siemens office in Berlin on Monday to condemn the deal between Siemens and the controversial Adani coal mine project.
The deal, worth a reported €27 million ($30 million), requires rail infrastructure for the Carmichael mine in Queensland from Siemens. The mine is located near the Great Barrier Reef and has seen devastating bushfires raging since August 2019, thought to be caused by climate change.
Footage shows the Fridays for Future and Parents for Future protesters outside the Siemens office, with signs and banners saying “Tell the truth, take responsibility. Stop Adani.”
A spokesperson for Fridays For Future Berlin, Pia, said, “Siemens will deliver train signal equipment and this enables the construction of the biggest coal mining project worldwide. And we cannot accept this.”
Video ID: 20200113-045
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200113-045
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly