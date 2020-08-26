Germany: ‘Spark could lead to disaster’ in east Mediterranean

Turkey says Greece must give up its conditions before the two countries can restart a dialogue over disputed energy resources in the Mediterranean.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has said both countries need to make good on their statements that they are open to dialogue.

Turkey has said it wants the EU to act as an ‘honest and objective’ mediator.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.

