-
200825_NWSU_12965379_12971107_161680_124103_en - 13 mins ago
-
LIVE: EU defence ministers arrive for informal meeting in Berlin - 20 mins ago
-
LIVE from Kenosha as 1 dead and 2 injured after shooting at protest - 21 mins ago
-
USA: Mattress store looted as violent protests continue in Kenosha - 23 mins ago
-
USA: Dozens of protesters arrested at Louisville rally against police violence - 26 mins ago
-
Coronavirus reinfections raise concerns | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Republicans tout inclusive vision for Donald Trump’s re-election - about 1 hour ago
-
Sudan PM: Government has ‘no mandate’ to normalise Israel ties - about 1 hour ago
-
Kremlin dismisses international calls for Navalny investigation - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence - 2 hours ago
Germany: ‘Spark could lead to disaster’ in east Mediterranean
Turkey says Greece must give up its conditions before the two countries can restart a dialogue over disputed energy resources in the Mediterranean.
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has said both countries need to make good on their statements that they are open to dialogue.
Turkey has said it wants the EU to act as an ‘honest and objective’ mediator.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Turkey #Greece #EASTMEDTENSIONS