-
Germany: SPD Africa-born MP Diaby speaks out following attack on his Halle office
Mandatory credit: Bundestag
Social Democratic Party of Germany politician Karamba Diaby, thanked fellow members of Parliament and the public for all the support shown to him after his Halle offices were attacked on Wednesday. Diaby was talking at the German Parliament in Berlin on Thursday.
Diaby expressed his gratefulness by stating: “These are just a few of the thousands of messages I received yesterday and today, for these messages and for the inter-factional solidarity campaign which started yesterday, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks.”
“You confirm two things for me, firstly, the overwhelming majority of people want an open and solidary society. Secondly, we are not living in an age of anger, but solidarity and compassion. I am too deeply grateful for every single message, they all give me and my team strength and courage”, he added.
Bullet holes were reportedly found in Diaby’s Halle office windows on Wednesday.
An investigation into the attack was launched by the Halle Police on Wednesday and is still ongoing.
Mandatory credit: Bundestag
Video ID: 20200116-058
