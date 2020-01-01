Share
0 0 0 0

Germany: Spectacular fireworks show brings in the New Year in Berlin

about 1 hour ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Spectacular fireworks were seen lighting up Berlin sky, with crowds gathering around city’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, on Wednesday.

Thousands enjoyed an amazing show that lasted for several minutes, with the city’s skyline adorned with lots of smaller fireworks set off around Berlin.

Video ID: 20200101-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200101-001
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment