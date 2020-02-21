-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Stars dazzle on the red carpet ahead of 70th Berlinale film fest
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Celebrities took to the red carpet in Berlin on Thursday evening, ahead of the opening film-screening of the 70th edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival.
Among those present were British actor Jeremy Irons, president of this year’s Berlinale’s jury, as well as US actor Sigourney Weaver and other members of the cast of this year’s opening film ‘My Salinger Yea,’ a biopic based on Joanna Rakoff’s 2014 hit memoir.
The memoir focused on Rakoff’s time working for a literary agency that represented the famous author JD Salinger.
The 70th edition Berlinale will screen around 400 movies and present eight awards in different categories.
Video ID: 20200220-083
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200220-083
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly