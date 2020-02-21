Germany: Stars dazzle on the red carpet ahead of 70th Berlinale film fest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Celebrities took to the red carpet in Berlin on Thursday evening, ahead of the opening film-screening of the 70th edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival.

Among those present were British actor Jeremy Irons, president of this year’s Berlinale’s jury, as well as US actor Sigourney Weaver and other members of the cast of this year’s opening film ‘My Salinger Yea,’ a biopic based on Joanna Rakoff’s 2014 hit memoir.

The memoir focused on Rakoff’s time working for a literary agency that represented the famous author JD Salinger.

The 70th edition Berlinale will screen around 400 movies and present eight awards in different categories.

