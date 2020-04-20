Share
Germany starts opening up as coronavirus outbreak ‘under control’

59 mins ago

Larger shops and those in major German cities will open later as part of an attempted phased return to a more normal existence that will also see some students go back to school from May 4.

But officials are keeping a watchful eye, with Chancellor Angela Merkel saying Monday she is “greatly concerned” that virus-fighting discipline among the German public may ebb.

