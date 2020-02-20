Germany: Steinmeier calls Hanau shootings ‘a brutal terrorist crime’ at Hanau vigil

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke at a vigil in central Hanau on Thursday, following the deadly shootings that took place in there the night before, which left 11 dead.

The German President said he was “speechless like everybody else,” but called on all citizens to come together during this difficult time.

“10 people have been stripped away from us by terrorism, and their deaths are a brutal terrorist crime. A terrorist crime that has disturbingly reminded us of the assassination of Walter Lubcke (German Politician) and the attack at the synagogue in Halle. That means that terrorism, through deaths and violence, tries to divide us by frightening us,” The German President added.

“We stand together as a society, we won’t be scared, we won’t walk away from each other,” added Steinmeier.

A gunman opened fire outside one shisha bar in the city’s Heumarkt district and drove off to a second location in the Kesselstadt district where he opened fire again, killing nine people and injuring several others late on Wednesday evening. The suspect was a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau.

Together with his 72-year-old mother, he was found dead at his home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

