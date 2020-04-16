-
Germany: Students help in Bavarian asparagus plantations due to coronavirus outbreak
Dozens of people, including German students, were filmed working in asparagus plantations in Haidt near Kitzingen, Bavaria, on Wednesday, due to a reported deficit of workers coming from Eastern Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gerlinde Stier, Mayor of Kleinlangheim said, “For the entrepreneurs themselves, for the asparagus cultivation, it is very difficult now. We are very happy that there are students who get to help out.”
Udo Hertlein, one of the asparagus farmers, added, “Everyone volunteered immediately, drove here, made appointments with me. ‘If we can help you, we should help’- It is not an exaggeration now, they came on site themselves in the evening and said, ‘we would like to help you’.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, Germany has reported around 133,456 cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, with over 3,800 of them resulting in deaths.
