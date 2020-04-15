-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Suspected left-wing extremists target Berlin institute developing coronavirus app
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Heinrich-Hertz-Institut’s infrastructure was targetted by an arson attack by suspected left-wing extremists early Tuesday morning.
Exposed supply cables belonging to the institute exposed in a construction pit in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighbourhood were reportedly set on fire.
Footage shows Heinrich-Hertz-Institut located on Einsteinufer street in Berlin.
An open letter published online by a suspected left-wing extremist group, Vulkangruppe (literally Volcano Group), shut down the power! claimed responsibility for the attack saying it viewed the coronavirus app being developed by the institute as a breach of fundamental rights as it allows for tracking of COVID cases and their contacts.
National security officials are currently considering if they take over the case, as police check the authenticity of the published letter online.
Video ID: 20200415-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly