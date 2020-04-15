Germany: Suspected left-wing extremists target Berlin institute developing coronavirus app

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Heinrich-Hertz-Institut’s infrastructure was targetted by an arson attack by suspected left-wing extremists early Tuesday morning.

Exposed supply cables belonging to the institute exposed in a construction pit in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighbourhood were reportedly set on fire.

Footage shows Heinrich-Hertz-Institut located on Einsteinufer street in Berlin.

An open letter published online by a suspected left-wing extremist group, Vulkangruppe (literally Volcano Group), shut down the power! claimed responsibility for the attack saying it viewed the coronavirus app being developed by the institute as a breach of fundamental rights as it allows for tracking of COVID cases and their contacts.

National security officials are currently considering if they take over the case, as police check the authenticity of the published letter online.

Video ID: 20200415-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly