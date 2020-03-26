Germany, Switzerland help France deal with COVID-19 patients

The coronavirus emergency has highlighted a lack of European cooperation.

But in an encouraging display of solidarity, hospitals in Germany have opened their wards to coronavirus patients from eastern France.

Critically ill patients have been airlifted from the French city of Mulhouse where hospitals are overwhelmed.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

