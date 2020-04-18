Germany takes in refugee children amid coronavirus pandemic | DW News

Germany has welcomed the first group of unaccompanied minors to arrive from refugee camps in Greece. The process has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With Greece facing a crisis within a crisis – increased migration and a global health emergency at the same time – EU member states are taking some of the pressure off. Germany will host 350 children and young people. In total, 1500 will be resettled across Europe in the coming months.

