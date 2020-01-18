Germany: Tens of thousands march in Berlin for 10th farmers” protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Some 150 tractors gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Saturday, as tens of thousands of protesting farmers and their supporters took to the streets for the 10th ‘We have had enough’ farmers’ demonstration.

According to organisers, as many as 27,000 people took part, nearly double the 15,000 expected to show up.

Footage shows the tractors leading the way, followed by chanting demonstrators, and onlookers cheering. Under the slogan of ‘We have had enough’ demonstrators rallied for animal welfare and support for ecological farms.

Farmers demand better policies for agriculture businesses, farms, their produce and consumer protection. The demonstration caused major roads in the capital to be temporarily shut down as the protesters made their way to the Brandenburg Gate.

Video ID: 20200118-028

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200118-028

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly