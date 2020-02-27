Germany: “They put a target on the victims” – MPs hold AfD responsible for Hanau attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of Parliament from the Interior and Homeland Committees as well as representatives of immigrant organisations blasted the German far-right and Alternative for Germany (AfD) specifically, for rhetoric which they say led to attacks such as the Hanau shooting, during a press conference in Berlin on Thursday.

“We clearly see a co-responsibility of the AfD for the attack in Hanau, but also for other events beforehand,” said Christian Democratic Union MP Mathias Middelberg.

“Us democrats have to speak more clearly here in Parliament and in the media and say that the AfD but also the racists street mobilisation with Pegida are part of the problem,” said Left (Die Linke) MP Martina Renner. “I would even formulate it more strongly – they put a target on the victims.”

Cihan Sinanoglu, a spokesperson for the Turkish Community in Germany said, “Hanau did not come out of the blue, but Hanau has a long blood trail, which starts earlier.”

On Wednesday, February 19, a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau opened fire outside a shisha bar at Heumarkt district, driving off to a second location in Kesselstadt district, where he opened fire again.

The double shooting left at least 10 people dead, with five injured, before the suspect and his 72-year-old mother were found dead at his address in the early hours of Thursday morning.

