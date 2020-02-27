-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: “They put a target on the victims” – MPs hold AfD responsible for Hanau attack
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Members of Parliament from the Interior and Homeland Committees as well as representatives of immigrant organisations blasted the German far-right and Alternative for Germany (AfD) specifically, for rhetoric which they say led to attacks such as the Hanau shooting, during a press conference in Berlin on Thursday.
“We clearly see a co-responsibility of the AfD for the attack in Hanau, but also for other events beforehand,” said Christian Democratic Union MP Mathias Middelberg.
“Us democrats have to speak more clearly here in Parliament and in the media and say that the AfD but also the racists street mobilisation with Pegida are part of the problem,” said Left (Die Linke) MP Martina Renner. “I would even formulate it more strongly – they put a target on the victims.”
Cihan Sinanoglu, a spokesperson for the Turkish Community in Germany said, “Hanau did not come out of the blue, but Hanau has a long blood trail, which starts earlier.”
On Wednesday, February 19, a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau opened fire outside a shisha bar at Heumarkt district, driving off to a second location in Kesselstadt district, where he opened fire again.
The double shooting left at least 10 people dead, with five injured, before the suspect and his 72-year-old mother were found dead at his address in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Video ID: 20200227-056
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200227-056
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly