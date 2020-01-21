Germany: Thousands evacuated as World War II bomb found in Berlin”s Alexanderplatz

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Construction workers discovered a 250-kilogram World War II bomb in Alexanderplatz in Berlin on Tuesday.

Footage shows local police in a cordoned off area as they prepared for the bomb’s diffusion.

Thousands of residents near the popular area of Alexanderplatz had to be evacuated for the operation.

“During the operation, a 300 meters blockade was deployed or has been deployed in which the residents of the area had to be evacuated in order to proceed with the defusing [of the bomb]. There were around 1900 people, who were at their residence and had to be evacuated and escorted to a meeting point implemented at a room in the city hall (Rathaus) where people are able to wait until they are allowed back in their residences,” said Berlin police press spokesperson Anja Dierschke.

According to the Berlin Police, the bomb defusing could begin at 23:00 local time (22:00 GMT) and they were ‘hopeful’ it will be done by midnight.

