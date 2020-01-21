-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Thousands evacuated as World War II bomb found in Berlin”s Alexanderplatz
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Construction workers discovered a 250-kilogram World War II bomb in Alexanderplatz in Berlin on Tuesday.
Footage shows local police in a cordoned off area as they prepared for the bomb’s diffusion.
Thousands of residents near the popular area of Alexanderplatz had to be evacuated for the operation.
“During the operation, a 300 meters blockade was deployed or has been deployed in which the residents of the area had to be evacuated in order to proceed with the defusing [of the bomb]. There were around 1900 people, who were at their residence and had to be evacuated and escorted to a meeting point implemented at a room in the city hall (Rathaus) where people are able to wait until they are allowed back in their residences,” said Berlin police press spokesperson Anja Dierschke.
According to the Berlin Police, the bomb defusing could begin at 23:00 local time (22:00 GMT) and they were ‘hopeful’ it will be done by midnight.
Video ID: 20200121-059
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200121-059
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly