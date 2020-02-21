-
Germany: Thousands gather for Hanau vigil to shooting victims
Several thousand people gathered in central Hanau on Thursday evening to attend a vigil to the victims of Wednesday’s double shooting in the west German city.
Ahead of the night-time gathering mourners placed candles to the victims and held photos of the deceased before listening to speechs by political leaders – including an address by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
A gunman opened fire outside one shisha bar in the Hanau’s Heumarkt district and drove off to a second location in the Kesselstadt district where he opened fire again, killing a total of nine people and injuring several others late on Wednesday evening.
The suspect was a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau. Together with his 72-year-old mother, he was found dead at his home in the early hours of Thursday morning.
According to the Federal Prosecutors Office, there are serious indications of a racist background to the crime, which is supported by videos and documents allegedly made by the suspect.
