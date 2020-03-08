-
Germany: Thousands gather for International Women”s Day march through Berlin
An estimated 20,000 people gathered in central Berlin on Sunday, to march through the streets of the German capital to mark International Women’s Day.
Demonstrators can be seen carrying placards and banners carrying such messages as “Make feminism a threat”, “R.I.P. toxic masculinity”, and “So tired but ready 2 kick your misogynist ass.”
Various other placards can be seen calling for equal rights and denouncing racism. No incidents were reported by police.
