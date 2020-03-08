-
Germany: Thousands march through Berlin on International Women”s Day
An estimated 20,000 people took to the streets of Berlin to demonstrate under the slogan “It’s not a party, it’s a fight” during International Women’s Day on Sunday.
Footage shows crowds of people holding various signs and banners with different messages such as ‘Germany: every three days, one femicide,’ and ‘If you are angry, you are not paying attention.’
“Today is an occasion to show solidarity with women not only in Berlin but everywhere in the world,” remarked Heike, one of the participants.
International Women’s Day has been celebrated worldwide for more than a century, after it developed through the labour movement as a date recognised by the UN. The date was made an official public holiday in the state of Berlin in 2019.
