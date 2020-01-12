Germany: Thousands mark 101st anniv. of Luxemburg-Liebknecht murders

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people joined members of the German left-wing party ‘Die Linke’ as they marched through Berlin commemorating the 101st anniversary of the 1919 executions of communist leaders Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht on Sunday.

Participants marched along Frankfurter Allee holding red flags and banners while chanting slogans until they reached Friedrichsfelde Central Cemetery, where they laid down red carnations and wreaths by Luxemburg’s and Liebknecht’s graves.

The pair were both shot dead on January 5, 1919 by members of the far-right German Freikorps paramilitary militia in Berlin.

Since the creation of the German Democratic Republic, socialist and communist sympathisers have held an annual memorial march in honour of communist and socialist figures on the second Sunday of January each year.

