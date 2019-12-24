Germany: Thousands of FC Union Berlin fans sing Christmas carols

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of FC Union Berlin fans packed the An Der Alten Forsterei stadium in Berlin, on Monday, for a traditional Christmas gathering where they celebrated the festivities by drinking mulled wine and singing Christmas carols.

The event started off with a delay of 15 minutes, as the host wanted all fans to be able to access the stadium in time. Around 30,000 are believed to have attended the event.

Besides traditional Christmas carols, such as ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Oh Christmas Tree,’ the fans also engaged in football chants. It was the 17th time the club hosted the traditional event.

