Germany: Thuringia AfD MP slams state elections ordeal as “attack on democracy”
Stefan Moeller, member of the Thuringia Landtag from the Alternative for Germany (AfD), accused mainstream political parties including Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of interfering in the election in the eastern German state, in an exclusive interview with Ruptly on Friday.
Speaking from Erfurt, Moeller called a political stir around the Thuringia election “an attack on our democracy.” “When something similar happened in Russia or Turkey, they would say ‘it is an authoritarian state and ‘there is no democracy there,” he added.
Moeller continued: “The democracy in this country has become just a facade. What has left behind this facade? Hierarchy pyramid with just a few party leaders on the top who decide who, with whom and where can govern.”
The statement comes two days after the controversy that erupted after AfD politicians together with members of the governing CDU backed FDP candidate Thomas Kemmerich for state premier in Thuringia, ousting Die Linke (Left) Minister President Bodo Ramelow.
Kemmerich has since stepped down while his party applied for the dissolution of the state parliament, calling for a new election to be held.
