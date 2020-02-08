Germany: Thuringia elections “thorn in the side of our democracy” – SPD heads as Kemmerich resigns

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) leaders Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken have called for fresh elections in Thuringia following the election scandal that has caused a major rift in German politics, after a coalition meeting with the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) in Berlin on Saturday.

The duo said that they had agreed along with German Chancellor Merkel and the CDU that the recently elected FDP Minister-President Thomas Kemmerich should resign immediately, which he did contemporaneously.

Walter-Borjans also demanded “no one else comes to political power with the cooperation of the AFD,” who the two referred to as “fascists.”

Walter-Borjans and Esken repeatedly said that Wednesday’s scandal in which Kemmerich was elected as head of state in Thuringia with support from the far-right AFD party and the local CDU, threatened democracy and the stability of the current political coalition.

