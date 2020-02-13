-
Germany: Thuringia shows “political centre” must be strengthened – CDU Secretary General
The role of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Thuringia last week demonstrations that the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) should strengthen the “political centre” in Germany, according to CDU Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak.
“It is now about us now strengthening the political centre in this country, and not the outskirts,” Ziemiak said in a speech to the Bundestag in Berlin on Thursday.
The CDU Secretary General said that despite last week’s events there was “no excuse for violence” towards people affiliated to the Free Democrats (FDP) or AfD.
“This anger and rage and the political conflict within a democracy, also with the AfD does not justify, also not in the past week, incredible insults and abuse.”
The comments come after FDP candidate Thomas Kemmerich was elected as the Thuringian Minister President on February 5 thanks to support from local CDU politicians and the AfD helping oust the candidate from Die Linke. He has since resigned and also said he will return all the money he was set to receive due to becoming Minister-President.
The incident led to the resignation of CDU party chief and candidate for chancellor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.
