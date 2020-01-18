Germany to host meeting aimed at ending Libya war

Germany is set to host a meeting to try and persuade a promise from foreign countries to end their involvement in the war in Libya. A recent attempt by Russia and Turkey to broker a truce failed, raising fears of a prolonged conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Berlin.

