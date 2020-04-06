-
Germany to quarantine returnees +++ Civil liberties in danger? | Coronavirus Update
Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested that Germany is ready to help the European Union get back to economic health once the coronavirus pandemic is over. She said it was in Germany’s interest that Europe should emerge strongly from what she called the EU’s biggest test since its foundation. At the same time, Germany is to impose a two-week quarantine on citizens and long-term residents returning from travels abroad.
Lockdowns, surveillance, arrests. EU governments are taking measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus that would have seemed impossible just weeks ago. Such restrictions on civil liberties are deemed a matter of life and death. But activists worry that when the crisis is over, emergency measures could become long-term fixtures.
