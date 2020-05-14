Germany: Tour bus operators demand financial aid amid coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of tour bus operators and coach owners drove their buses through the centre of Berlin towards the Brandenburg Gate, on Thursday, demanding financial support from the government, having been greatly impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The protesters called for the bus travel ban to be lifted and urged the German government to supply more financial aid for small businesses, not only for major travel operators, with many of them pointing out that the coronavirus crisis has left them earning no income at all.

The industry has been hit hard by the ban on travel due to the pandemic and the regulations demanding reimbursement to clients for cancelled trips.

At the end of the protest some members of the political party Free Democratic Party (FDP) met with the organisers of the protest to receive a document stating their demands.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced yesterday that Germany will be easing border controls with France, Switzerland and Austria by May 16, with the purpose of having free travel across the EU by mid-June.

