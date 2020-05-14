-
LIVE: New Israeli unity government swearing-in postponed - 9 hours ago
-
‘Civic duty’ to avoid public transport – Shapps | Coronavirus Covid-19 Daily Update 🔴@BBC News – BBC - 9 hours ago
-
How Zoom Became Part of Our Lives - 9 hours ago
-
UK government gives COVID-19 update | LIVE - 9 hours ago
-
Germany: Watch the Philippsburg nuclear power plant cooling towers being demolished - 9 hours ago
-
Germany: Tour bus operators demand financial aid amid coronavirus crisis - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Coach drivers stage bus-honking protest in Saxony amid COVID-19 hardship - 10 hours ago
-
“Everything will NOT be alright” – Entrepreneurs lament in Turin”s reopening protest - 10 hours ago
-
Pompeii to unveil new remains as it reopens after COVID-19 lockdown - 10 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s artists cheers up medical workers’ life amid Covid-19 pandemic fight - 10 hours ago
Germany: Tour bus operators demand financial aid amid coronavirus crisis
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of tour bus operators and coach owners drove their buses through the centre of Berlin towards the Brandenburg Gate, on Thursday, demanding financial support from the government, having been greatly impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
The protesters called for the bus travel ban to be lifted and urged the German government to supply more financial aid for small businesses, not only for major travel operators, with many of them pointing out that the coronavirus crisis has left them earning no income at all.
The industry has been hit hard by the ban on travel due to the pandemic and the regulations demanding reimbursement to clients for cancelled trips.
At the end of the protest some members of the political party Free Democratic Party (FDP) met with the organisers of the protest to receive a document stating their demands.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced yesterday that Germany will be easing border controls with France, Switzerland and Austria by May 16, with the purpose of having free travel across the EU by mid-June.
Video ID: 20200514-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200514-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly