Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz
The trial of two suspected Syrian intelligence officials accused of committing crimes against humanity and other charges resumed its work for the second day in a row in Koblenz, on Thursday.
On July 2, the First Criminal Senate – State Protection Senate – of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz approved the charges brought by the Attorney General against 57-year-old Anwar R. and 43-year-old Eyad A. and opened the main proceedings.
The indictment of the two officers accuses Anwar R. of being responsible for the torture, rape and serious sexual assault of at least 4,000 people in a high-ranking prison in Damascus, with at least 58 prisoners dying as a result. Eyad A. is accused of having brought at least 30 demonstrators to an alleged torture prison.
Human rights activists criticised what they characterised as a lack of transparency at the trial, with Andreas Schuller from the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, lamenting the court’s failure to make an Arabic language translation of the proceedings available to the public, as many potential Syrian viewers would be unable to follow the case in German.
