Germany: Triumphant Bayern players bring Champions League trophy to Munich

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder welcomed FC Bayern at Munich airport after their UEFA Champions League triumph on Monday.

“It’s our greatest honour, the whole of Bavaria is proud of it. As always, FC Bayern not only defended German football theory but as always behaved great in this tournament. Not just playfully, but as a team showed great character,” said Soeder at Munich airport runway where he met the triple champions.

Soeder took the chance to compliment the team adding that the club’s football ‘powers all the good things during the corona time.’

FC Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final, ending a drought of seven years without lifting the UCL trophy. The team also won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal this year.

*****

SOT, Markus Soeder, Bavarian Minister-President (German): “It’s our greatest honour, the whole of Bavaria is proud of it. As always, FC Bayern not only defended German football theory but as always behaved great in this tournament. Not just playfully, but as a team showed great character. And I find it particularly impressive with an opponent that kept it very busy, and against Barcelona it was also very clear. Not displaying pride and arrogance, but instead with camaraderie and great sports’ spirit. I find it quite impressive and we are all very proud of them.”

SOT, Markus Soeder, Bavarian Minister-President (German): “Yeah, first of all, we are happy. No political significance under the teeth but I think its a sign of the engine that drives the team’s motto. It’s one of the impacts that FC Bayern team has, not only showing great football skills but as always behaved great in this tournament. Adding up another triple win, on the last triple win with a strong message back then against Chelsea and now with a positive aura. This positive aura, the team’s spirit that powers all the good things during the corona times.”

SOT, Markus Soeder, Bavarian Minister-President (German): “Yeah I mean their rescue of the Bundesliga as well as this is the biggest win that you could get. And again when you are looking at all the world-class players at play and the dazzling roster playing for the Paris team. They are names that ring on your tongue. And when you look at how FC Bayern managed them and how stable they were in maintaining their clean sheet. Everything is quite impressive. The greatest display of football you can say. And the great success of the trainers is also quite impressive, I simply give my compliments to the trainer, the whole of Bavaria joins the celebrations.”

Video ID: 20200825-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200825-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly