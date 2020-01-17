Germany: Turkey’s deployment to Libya violates UN sanctions – govt spokesperson

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Turkey violated UN sanctions by sending troops to Libya at a news conference in Berlin on Friday. Rainer Breul said Germany was taking the issue close to heart as there were previously other violations.

“We had violations against the weapons embargo before these Turkish announcements. We take these matters close to the heart. We have the chairmanship in the United Nations. This is an issue we closely follow and talk to many about it,” said Breul.

Turkey has sent troops to Libya to support the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

The issue will be discussed at a peace conference in the German capital on Sunday.

